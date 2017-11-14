Counterfeit Banknotes Worth EUR 28 Million were Seized in Italy

Bulgaria: Counterfeit Banknotes Worth EUR 28 Million were Seized in Italy Source: Twitter

Italian police said they had seized over 900,000 counterfeit banknoets of good quality worth 28 million euros. 13 people were arrested, France press reports.

In the course of the investigation, three illicit banknote printing houses were unveiled, one of which was in Romania. They were equipped with the necessary machines and tools to produce counterfeit banknotes. Confiscated denominations are total of 939,775 and have a nominal value of 10, 20 and 50 euros, the police said.

The two suspects of the forgery crime are Neapolitans with long experience in counterfeiting. They are suspected of organizing the work of the counterfeit banknote printing works and have established links with Italians living in Romania to trigger a third printing workshop there.

