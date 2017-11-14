0.6% Monthly Inflation For October 2017

The consumer price index in October 2017 compared to September 2017 was 100.6%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.6%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (October 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 1.9% and the annual inflation in October 2017 compared to October 2016 was 2.5%. The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (November 2016 - October 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (November 2015 - October 2016) was 1.5%. This was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The harmonized index of consumer prices in October 2017 compared to September 2017 was 100.1%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.1%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (October 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 0.8% and the annual inflation in October 2017 compared to October 2016 was 1.5%.

The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (November 2016 - October 2017) compared to the previous 12 months (November 2015 - October 2016) was 0.8%

The price index of a small basket in October 2017 compared to September 2017 was 100.7% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (October 2017 compared to December 2016) has been 102.8%.