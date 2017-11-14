Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.8% in Q3

Bulgaria’s unemployment rate dropped to 5.8% in the third quarter of 2017 from 7.0% in the prior-year period, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Tuesday, quoted by See News.

The employment rate among people aged 15 to 64 rose by 4.3 percentage points year-on-year to 68.5% in the July-September period, the NSI said in a quarterly labour force survey.

The share of economically active people aged 15-64 rose by 3.7 percentage points year-on-year to 72.8% in the third quarter of 2017.

There were 1.25 million economically inactive persons aged 15-64 in the second quarter, or 27.2% of the population in this age group. Of them, 103,000 were discouraged persons.

Youth unemployment, covering persons in the age bracket 15-29 years, dropped to 9.9% in the period under review from 11.8% a year earlier.

Long-term unemployment rate, covering people who have been without a job for more than a year, fell to 3.2% from 4.3%.