Bulgarian Vice President Will be on a Working Visit to the Republic of Albania

On 14 and 15 November 2017, Vice President Iliana Yotova will be on a working visit to the Republic of Albania, reported BGNES.

In Tirana, Iliana Yotova will hold meetings with Albania's President Ilir Meta, Parliament Speaker Gramoz Ruçi and Prime Minister Edi Rama, the head of state's press service has said.

The program of the visit foresees a meeting of the Vice-President with Albanian MPs, who contributed to the adoption of the Law on the Bulgarian Minority, as well as with the Bulgarian Honorary Consul in the Republic of Albania Selim Hoxha.

Later in the day, in the building of the Bulgarian embassy in Tirana, Vice President Yotova will meet with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Albania.

On 15 November, Vice President Yotova will be a guest at the Bulgarian Sunday School "Hristo Botev" in the Albanian capital.