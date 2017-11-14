Violations in Bulgarian Winter Resorts Decreased

''The trend is to reduce the number of violations in our winter resorts.'' This is what Dimitar Margaritov, chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission, said about the upcoming inspections of the shopping facilities at our winter resorts.

He stressed that there are no variations in the types of violations by traders, and the trend is to reduce their number. It is expected that this winter season will keep traders to provide tourist products and services in accordance with the requirements of the law.

''The law also provides for serious sanctions, which are determined both by the type of violation and by the frequency of its repetition'', Margaritov also explained.

Dimitar Margaritov also commented that during the past season, about 700 inspections were carried out in the three largest winter resort towns, and about 100 were found to be violations of a different kind. Checks will be carried out throughout the season, responding to citizens' alerts. Margaritov urged consumers to an active position in abuses.