GERB Seek Constitutional Changes Regarding Privatisation Crimes

GERB, the majority partner in the coalition cabinet, said on 13th of November that they would propose a change to the Constitution to abolish the statute of limitations for the investigation of privatisation related crimes. They hope that all parliamentary groups will support the tabling of the proposals.

The head of GERB parliamentary group Tsvetan Tsvetanov personally requested the signature of Kornelia Ninova (leader of the opposition BSP) during the screening of the film by BSP MP Elena Yoncheva about the border. Ninova pledged to answer GERB tomorrow, 14thof November, in order to not distract the attention from the subject of the film.

Two years after the 5th amendment to the Constitution regarding the judicial reform, GERB party is preparing 6th amendment to the Basic Law. They will seek broad support for removing the limitation period for prosecution of serious crimes related to privatisation in the period from 1992 to 2017. And they await the BSP response.

Source: The Bulgarian National TV