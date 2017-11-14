NIMH: Mostly Cloudy Today with Max Temperatures Between 15°C and 20°C

Today will be mostly cloudy with temporary decrease in clouds. Light to moderate southwest wind will blow in eastern Bulgaria, becoming northeast in the afternoon in the northeastern regions. The maximum temperatures will range between 15°C and 20°C. Atmospheric pressure will rise but will remain below the November average.



This is the weather forecast as reported to FOCUS News Agency by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.



The Black Sea Coast will see broken clouds. There will be light southeast wind that will become northeast in the afternoon and increase in the northeastern regions. The maximum temperatures will be 17°C-19°C.



The mountains will be mostly cloudy and foggy, the wind will decrease to light to moderate from south, southeast. The maximum temperature at 1,200 m will be about 12°C, at 2,000 m - about 7°C.