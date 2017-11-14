Russian Ambassador to the US: The Meeting Between Putin and Trump in Danang was Encouraging

The joint statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump of November 11 is optimistic, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said in a conversation with journalists, reports sega.

"The contacts between our two presidents, the documents that they approved in Danang bring optimism," he said. In his words, the documents "briefly and clearly underline" that Russia and the United States have "common goals and common tasks". "We can work together," Antonov was confident.