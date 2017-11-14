Bulgaria and Russia will Offer Joint Cruises in the Black Sea

The opportunity to create all types of cultural events in the Black Sea was discussed by Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova and Oleg Safonov, head of the Federal Tourism Agency of Russia in Moscow. This was announced by the Bulgarian government department on Monday.

Safonov thanked for the "successful summer season".

"We had a very good season, and from January to September our country was visited by more than 530 thousand Russian tourists," said Minister Angelkova.

The number of Russian citizens who visited our country in the first nine months of the year decreased by more than 25 thousand annually, according to NSI data. For the period from January to September, our country was visited 539,709 Russians, while a year earlier their number was 589,844. This is the total number of Russian citizens visiting Bulgaria for business purposes, recreation and excursion and other purposes.

Russia is one of the strategic tourism markets for Bulgaria. The relations are developing very successfully, our joint work has positive results, Minister Angelkova told Safonov. She added that a cooperation program for the period 2018-2020 is to be signed.