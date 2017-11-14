Therese May to Russia: "We know what you are doing. You will not succeed "

Britain does not want to return to the Cold War with Russia. British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a speech at the London Mayor's banquet, reports bgnes.

"We do not want to go back to the Cold War or be in a state of eternal opposition. At the same time, we need to be vigilant, but we also want to interact, and that is precisely why the Foreign Minister / Boris Johnson / is going to visit Moscow in the coming months, "says the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, May has strongly criticized Russia's policy towards other countries. "We know what you are doing. You will not succeed, "May told Russian officials. She strongly condemned "the illegal annexation of the Crimea from Russia", the support for the Dhabas separatists, the "repeated" violation of "the airspace of several European countries, the cyber-spying, the interference in the US elections, the hacker attacks against the Danish Ministry of Defense and the German Bundestag. "Russia is trying to turn the information into a weapon by deploying its state-run media to distribute fake information and manipulated photos to sneak in the West and undermine our institutions," said AFP quoted May's words.

"The UK will do its utmost to protect and work with its allies to do the same," she added. Among the necessary measures, she referred to "NATO reform to better resist Russia's hostile actions", "to strengthen Britain's military and economic support for Ukraine, and to reinforce the cybersecurity policy of the UK." Many of us were looking forward to post-Soviet Russia because we know that a strong and thriving Russia that plays by the rules will meet the interests of the UK, Europe and the world, "May said.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has an opportunity to play an important role in strengthening international stability and is responsible for this. Russia can, and I hope it will once again choose another path, "May said. At the same time, she warned that while it did not, "we will act together to defend our interests and the international order on which they depend"