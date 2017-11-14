Former Chief of a Pharmaceutical Giant is the Choice of Trump for Health Minister

Former CEO of the pharmaceutical company, Lilly USA, Alex Azar was nominated as a US health minister after Tom Price became the next figure of Donald Trump, who left the administration, reports CNN. 

Azar, 50, was president of Lilly USA, the largest branch of the pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly and Company, until January this year, when he resigned to start his own health consulting business.

The Washington Post described it as a "pragmatic choice," "a figure of a conservative status and methodical lawyer." He is a keen critic of Obama's Health Reform. Between 2001 and 2007, he was the first counselor in the ministry, and then a deputy minister before joining Eli Lilly.

In Congress, there is a fifth attempt to repeal Obamaaker after the previous four failed, although Trump's party has a majority in both chambers.

If the Azar nomination is approved, the Food and Drug Administration will be under his control, which also includes pharmaceutical companies.

Price has resigned after being reported to have used private airplanes which were paid with more than USD 1 million of taxpayers' money.

