Bulgaria Defeated a World Cup Finalist

The Bulgarian national football team finished 2017 with a victory. In a friendly game played in Lisbon last night, the selection of Peter Hubchev won 1:0 over Saudi Arabia team which secured its participation in the World Cup in Russia, reports sportal. 

The only goal of the almost empty stadium "Restello" in the Portuguese capital was scored by the captain Ivelin Popov at the very end of the match. The striker of Spartak (Moscow) scored with his head in the 81st minute after a cross from the left of another player from the Russian Premier League - midfielder of CSKA (Moscow) Georgi Milanov.

For Hubchev it was a 10th match as a national coach after nine in the failed qualifications for the World Cup.

