Rafael Nadal Dropped out of the London Tournament

Rafael Nadal ended his participation in the ATP final tournament in London, sportal reported. World number 1 announced his decision minutes after losing his first match in Pete Sampras by David Goffin (Belgium) with 7: 6, 6:7 and 6:4.

I'm sorry, the season is over. Yes, I had a duty to the tournament, to the city, to myself. I did my best to be ready to play. But I'm not ready. I was fighting hard in the game, but I knew there was a great chance this was my last date for the year. It's about pain. I have not enough power to keep playing. I tried, but frankly, it was a miracle that I kept myself so close in the score, says Nadal.

After Nadal's retirement, his compatriot, Pablo Carreno Busta, enters in his place. The decision of the organizers is that Busta will play on Wednesday against Dominique Thiem in the late match, and Grigor Dimitrov will go against Goffin at 16:00, the sportal adds.