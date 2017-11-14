Putin Reported that Relations with Turkey were Fully Restored

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 14, 2017, Tuesday // 09:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Putin Reported that Relations with Turkey were Fully Restored twitter.com

Relations between Russia and Turkey can be considered fully restored, Russian President Vladimir Putin said before the meeting with the Turkish president in Sochi tonight, reports RIA Novosti.

According to Putin, for the first nine months of 2017, the trade between the two countries has increased threefold compared to the autumn of 2016. The two countries are working together on a number of issues, including solving the crisis in Syria, added the Russian president.

This is the fifth meeting between the two this year.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, turkey, Putin, Erdogan, meeting, Sochi
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria