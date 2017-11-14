Putin Reported that Relations with Turkey were Fully Restored

Relations between Russia and Turkey can be considered fully restored, Russian President Vladimir Putin said before the meeting with the Turkish president in Sochi tonight, reports RIA Novosti.

According to Putin, for the first nine months of 2017, the trade between the two countries has increased threefold compared to the autumn of 2016. The two countries are working together on a number of issues, including solving the crisis in Syria, added the Russian president.

This is the fifth meeting between the two this year.