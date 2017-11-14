Italy Fails to Qualify for a World Cup for the First Time Since 1958

Italy National Football Team will miss the World Championship for the first time since 1958, bTV reports.

The nightmare for the "Azzurri" squad became a reality after 0:0 against Sweden in the playoff game in the Europe zone. The Scandinavians are happy - they qualified for the World Cup in Russia due to their victory with 1:0 on their native land in the first match between the two teams.

The hosts are completely deserving of their fate - they played without any good strategy again and their attacks were uniform and predictable. They wasted their energy in attempts to get a penalty. In four or five cases, however, Referee Antonio Mateu Laos remained silent, commented bTV.

The Italian side dominated the ball possesion in 74 percent of the time, but their chaotic approach was limited to unimpressive crosses. The guests put all of their energy in defending and eventually reached the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The failure of the Italians marks the end of a great era. Captain Gianluigi Buffon played his last game for his homeland. In the end of the game the famous goalkeeper even went forward in desperate attempt to aid his colleagues in attack, but the stands of the San Siro Stadium in Milan did not enjoy a moment of triumph. And Buffon missed the chance to play at his sixth championship on the planet.