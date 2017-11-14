The EC will Present its Report on Bulgaria on Wednesday

The European Commission said it would present the reports on Bulgaria and Romania on the progress of judicial reform and the fight against corruption on Wednesday.

A week ago, EC President Jean-Claude Juncker announced after his meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borissov that the report on Bulgaria would be "very positive". The document for Bulgaria is expected to take into account the implementation of the 17 recommendations mentioned in the January report, said mediapool.

The Commission has repeatedly expressed its readiness to end the mechanism by the middle of 2019. If this happens, the mechanism will most likely be replaced by monitoring compliance with the rule of law for all EU Member States. On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva expressed her expectations that the Brussels report should be "above all" objective.

"We expect as always the report to be objective and to assess what has been done during the year, we have had specific recommendations, some of which are in the process of being implemented, we are looking forward to a report that outlines our prospects, we have a clear action plan and we look forward to a partnership with the EC and the experts." said Zaharieva before Bulgarian journalists in Brussels.

