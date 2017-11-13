Unknown Roman Quarter in Outskirts of Ancient Philipopolis Discovered by Accident in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv
The demolition of an early 20th century building with the status of a cultural monunent (whatever is left of it is visible on the right) has led to the discovery of a previously unknown Ancient Roman quarter in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv. Photo: Pod Tepeto
A previously unknown but wholly preserved Ancient Roman residential quarter has been discovered by accident in the city of Plovdiv in Southern Bulgaria, after the illegal demolition of a beautiful early 20th century house – leading to rescue archaeological excavations.
*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.
