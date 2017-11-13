MFA: No Information For Injured Bulgarian Citizens as a Result of the Iran-Iraq Earthquake

So far there have been no reports of Bulgarian nationals killed or injured in the last night’s earthquake, according to information from the Bulgarian diplomatic missions in Tehran and Baghdad, said the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the magnitude 7.3 quake was centred 204 km northeast of the Iraqi capital Baghdad and 108 km west of Kermanshah, Iran. It killed at least 350 people and injured more than 3,000, Iranian authorities said.

Travelling to the affected area is not recommended as aftershocks continue.



The embassies of Bulgaria in Tehran and Baghdad can be reached at: +98 930 568 34 09 (Tehran) and +964 7809237587 (Baghdad).