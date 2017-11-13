In September 2017, 72.7% of All Nights Spent by Foreign Citizens Were Realized in 4 and 5 Star Hotels

In September 2017, 2 729 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country. This was announced by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The total number of the rooms in them was 128.0 thousand and the bed-places were 285.5 thousand. In comparison with September 2016, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) increased by 0.1%, and the bed-places in them - by 2.6%. The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in September 2017 was 3 089.3 thousand, or by 0.5% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, as the greatest increase (by 3.9%) was observed in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments.

In September 2017, 72.7% of all nights spent by foreign citizens and 33.1% of all nights spent by Bulgarians were realized in 4 and 5 stars hotels. In 3 stars accommodation establishments were spent 21.8% of all nights by foreigners and 28.9% of all nights by Bulgarian residents, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 5.5% and 38.0% respectively.

In September 2017, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments increased by 1.8% compared to the same month of 2016 and reached 797.6 thousand, as an increase by 4.9% for foreigners and decrease by 1.8% for Bulgarians was registered. Bulgarians spent the nights in accommodation establishments in September 2017 were 361.4 thousand and spent 2.5 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 436.2 thousand, as 70.2% of them spent nights in hotels with 4 and 5 stars. On the average 5.2 nights were spent by foreigners.

In September 2017, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 37.3%, as compared to September 2016 decreased by 1.9 percentage points. The highest was occupancy of the bed-places in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments - 50.8%, followed by 3 stars accommodation establishments - 32.4%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 20.3%.

The total revenues from nights spent in September 2017 reached 152.6 million BGN or by 4.5% more compared to September 2016. An increase was registered in the revenues from both foreign citizens and Bulgarians - by 5.6% and by 1.0% respectively.