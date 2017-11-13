Iron Maiden will have a Concert on July 22 in Plovdiv

Bulgaria: Iron Maiden will have a Concert on July 22 in Plovdiv

"Iron Maiden" will have a concert in Plovdiv on July 22 next year. The organizers of Sofia Music Enterprise announced that it will be next to the canal in the city.

The English metal legends will be for the fourth time in Bulgaria and the first outside of Sofia. Their previous concerts were in 1995 in Hristo Botev Hall (then with Blaise Bailey as a vocalist instead of Dickinson), in 2007 with at Lokomotiv Stadium and finally in June 2014 in Arena Armeec, .

Now the show will be part of the Legacy Of The Beast tour, where the focus will be on their biggest hits. The tour itself is inspired by the Maiden mobile game and comic book.

Tickets will be available for sale on November 24 in the networks of Iventim and Ticketpro, until December 31st and will cost 70 BGN, till June 20th they will be 80 BGN, until June 22nd they will be 90 BGN and in the day of the concert will be 100 leva.

