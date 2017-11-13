Projects for BGN 180m have been Implemented Under JESSICA Program

''Аfter Brexit, migration and the need for more support for security in the EU will inevitably lead to a change in the funding model after 2020. Trends show that we now have to rely more on projects that have a very high added value not only for the territory of our country, but also for the whole EU.''This was announced by Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Denitsa Nikolova, who took part in the Forum "Investment Plan for Europe and Financing for Municipalities" organized by the European Investment Bank's European Investment Portal.

"Bulgaria has gained very good experience in implementing this model in the period 2007-2013 with JESSICA instrument and with the support of the European Investment Bank (EIB)," said Deputy Minister Nikolova.

She gave an example of the fact that with a resource of BGN 64 million, projects for over BGN 180 million have been funded in the 7 largest cities in the country in health, sports, educational, business infrastructure and others.

"One of the contributions of our partnership with the European Investment Bank is to provide complementary funding for projects to support the development of our cities. This includes the complementary role of the bank to support us in building our own capacity to manage revenue-generating projects even more successfully'', said Denitsa Nikolova.

