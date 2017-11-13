Strong Earthquake off the Coast of Costa Rica

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 13, 2017, Monday // 16:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Strong Earthquake off the Coast of Costa Rica Source: Twitter

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded last night off the coast of Costa Rica, not far from the capital of San Jose, the United States Geophysical Institute reported.

It has an epicenter 71 km southwest of San Jose at a depth of 10 km.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Costa Rica
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria