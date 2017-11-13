Strong Earthquake off the Coast of Costa Rica
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded last night off the coast of Costa Rica, not far from the capital of San Jose, the United States Geophysical Institute reported.
It has an epicenter 71 km southwest of San Jose at a depth of 10 km.
