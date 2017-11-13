Every Bulgarian Will Have to Set Aside BGN 5537 into the State Treasury in 2018

Every Bulgarian will have to set aside 5537 BGN to fill in the state treasury, as proposed by the draft budget. This is what the Institute of Market Economics calculates, along with the traditional alternative budget.

It turns out that between 40 and 50% of the money that a working person earns returns to the state.

The highest amount is paid for pensions and social security contributions - 1 841 BGN. The amount for development and environment is 329 BGN, for transport, communications and agriculture - 834 BGN, culture and sport - 93 BGN, interest on old debts - BGN 102 The account includes the contribution to EU - BGN 160.

The administrative expenses amount to BGN 348. Nearly twice more people pay for defense and security - BGN 627. The cost of education is BGN 541 and for healthcare - BGN 663.

In the presented note, old debts swell to BGN 3,309 per person.

