Ambassador Emma Hopkins: We Ask Bulgarians to Stay in the UK

"I do not think we will introduce visas for our 27 EU friends after Brexit." This was announced by Emma Hopkins, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Bulgaria.

She dispelled the fears that, after Brexit's entry into force in March 2019, the Bulgarians would have to get their residence permits for the island. The diplomat said there is a 2-year transition period and then authorities would judge what workers and professionals from Europe would be needed by her country.

However, this does not apply to our compatriots currently residing. "We kindly ask that the Bulgarians who are now in the UK will remain in order to give them a permanent status, and we value the young people from your country who come to study in the UK, as well as the Bulgarians who contribute greatly to our economy", added the Ambassador .

She assured that the permanent status would entitle our compatriots to travel to Bulgaria and then return to work in the UK without any difficulties.

Emma Hopkins participated in the commemorative prayer of the central cemetery in Plovdiv, where 56 British soldiers died in World War I.