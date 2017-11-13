The state is working to Solve the Problem of the Lack of Highly Qualified Labor Force

The state is working in the long and short term to solve the problem of the lack of highly qualified labor force, said Minister of Social Affairs Bisser Petkov, quoted by BGNES.

Petkov participated in the conference "Education, Labor Market and Business", organized jointly by Rousse University and the Employment Agency. The most serious is the shortage of engineers and IT specialists, according to his words.

''For the short-term solution of this imbalance between demand and supply of highly qualified work, the Social Ministry and the National Assembly are working towards lightening the Blue Card regime, which provides the opportunity to hire highly qualified workers from countries outside the European Union, "the minister said.