The state is working to Solve the Problem of the Lack of Highly Qualified Labor Force

Politics » DOMESTIC | November 13, 2017, Monday // 14:23| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The state is working to Solve the Problem of the Lack of Highly Qualified Labor Force pixabay.com

The state is working in the long and short term to solve the problem of the lack of highly qualified labor force, said Minister of Social Affairs Bisser Petkov, quoted by BGNES. 

Petkov participated in the conference "Education, Labor Market and Business", organized jointly by Rousse University and the Employment Agency. The most serious is the shortage of engineers and IT specialists, according to his words. 

''For the short-term solution of this imbalance between demand and supply of highly qualified work, the Social Ministry and the National Assembly are working towards lightening the Blue Card regime, which provides the opportunity to hire highly qualified workers from countries outside the European Union, "the minister said.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russe, Bisser Petkov, labour force
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria