Erdogan Says Those Who See no Military Solution in Syria Should Pull Troops Out

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | November 13, 2017, Monday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Erdogan Says Those Who See no Military Solution in Syria Should Pull Troops Out archive

Turkey’s President  Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that those who do not believe in a military solution in Syria should pull their troops out, after Russia and the United States said no military solution was possible in Syria, according to Reuters. 

“I am having trouble understanding these comments. If a military solution is out of the question, then those who say this should pull their troops out,” Erdogan told reporters before flying to Russia.

He said he would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as a political solution in Syria, joint steps with Russia in Syria’s Afrin region, and details of an S-400 air defense missile system deal.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United States, troops, Syria, military
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria