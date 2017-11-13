Bill Gates Bought a Large Plot of Land in Arizona to Build a Smart City of the Future (Video)
One of the Investment Companies, owned by Bill Gates, made USD 80 million worth of investment in land which is 45 minutes away from Phoenix, Arizona. It is a desert location with the conditional name Belmont, which in the future will become an innovative city of the future, reports kaldata.
The area of the purchased plot, intended for the construction of the smart city, is about 10,000 hectares. Next to it runs the highway linking Phoenix to Las Vegas. A press release from the Belmont Partner investment group says Belmont will be building a modern community with the latest communication and infrastructure using state-of-the-art technologies based on high-speed digital networks, datacenters, new production technologies , autonomous transport and others.
