Bill Gates Bought a Large Plot of Land in Arizona to Build a Smart City of the Future (Video)

World | November 13, 2017, Monday // 13:54| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bill Gates Bought a Large Plot of Land in Arizona to Build a Smart City of the Future (Video) Source: Twitter

One of the Investment Companies, owned by Bill Gates, made USD 80 million worth of investment in land which is 45 minutes away from Phoenix, Arizona. It is a desert location with the conditional name Belmont, which in the future will become an innovative city of the future, reports kaldata. 

The area of ​​the purchased plot, intended for the construction of the smart city, is about 10,000 hectares. Next to it runs the highway linking Phoenix to Las Vegas. A press release from the Belmont Partner investment group says Belmont will be building a modern community with the latest communication and infrastructure using state-of-the-art technologies based on high-speed digital networks, datacenters, new production technologies , autonomous transport and others.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bill Gates, investment, plot, Arizona, smart city, future, innovation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria