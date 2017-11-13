Snowfall Blocked Croatia and took a Person's Life in Serbia
Transport chaos caused by the fall of the first snow in Croatia, local Index reported.
Extreme rainfall and strong winds have made traffic impossible in many areas of the country. Authorities have banned the circulation of lorries with trailers and semi-trailers on the roads from the northwestern Istrian peninsula and the Adriatic port of Rijeka to the interior of the country.
Traffick from the mountainous areas to the capital Zagreb is hampered. The snows and winds caused almost all large seaports to be closed.
The bad weather has caused problems on roads in Serbia as well. The diminished visibility caused a car crash in the western Ruma region, which killed a woman, informs the Belgrade radio B92.
