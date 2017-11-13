Prices of Eggs will Fall within a Month

Bulgaria: Prices of Eggs will Fall within a Month Source: Pixabay

Prices of eggs are expected to drop and the market to stabilize within a month. This was announced by Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets, about the increase of the price of the egg by about 50%, FOCUS reported.

"To date, the main problem that has reduced the supply of eggs in Europe is outbursts of bird flu and fipronilla, which has led to the destruction of many hens and eggs. The nice thing about the hens is that the reproduction is pretty fast. Eggs are a particular type of product and very quickly succumb to a sharp increase in supply, and a sharp decline.

It is also influenced by external factors that are not dependent on human intervention, such as avian influenza, and with fipronilla is a purely human error, "Vladimir Ivanov said, adding that there is speculation on this issue, but this is a result of the situation, because whenever there is a shortage of a product, there are also bad guys who are trying to gain more.

