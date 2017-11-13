Syrian Refugee Raped a Pony in the Berlin Zoo

A Syrian refugee is detained in the German capital Berlin for a shocking act. The 23-year-old man is accused of raping pony in a zoo, reports Bild.de.

A park employee saw the perversion and took pictures with his phone. The Syrian noticed that he had witnesses and escaped. However, the zoo official showed speed and managed to communicate to his colleagues, which did not allow the criminal to hide.

By the time the police arrived, the perverted man was detained. The police found that he was a refugee from Syria. The shocking incident happened on Friday afternoon in front of other zoo visitors, Berliner Morgenpost reports.

"The babysitter with my son was there, the shameful scene has come before them, they have seen the man enjoy his lust with the pony," says an embarrassed woman who wished to be anonymous. Police are investigating the case, and animal defenders insist the criminal be severely punished.