Saad Hariri will Return to Lebanon

Politics | November 13, 2017, Monday // 11:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Saad Hariri will Return to Lebanon Source: Twitter

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is in Saudi Arabia, will return to his home country in the coming days. This is what he himself said in an interview with a Saudi TV channel.

His escape became the occasion for a scandal between Beirut and Riyadh. Hariri worries about his safety in the country because of the open criticism of the Hezbollah group and Iran.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Saad Hariri, PM, Lebanon, return
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria