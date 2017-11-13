Saad Hariri will Return to Lebanon
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is in Saudi Arabia, will return to his home country in the coming days. This is what he himself said in an interview with a Saudi TV channel.
His escape became the occasion for a scandal between Beirut and Riyadh. Hariri worries about his safety in the country because of the open criticism of the Hezbollah group and Iran.
