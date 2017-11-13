If You Want to Live on a Lonely Island This Job is For You

The Scottish Society for Wildlife Protection is looking to hire a man to monitor birds on a lonely island for an annual salary of $ 19,000, bTV reported.

It is the uninhabited island of Handa, which houses over 200,000 seabirds and is the most remote island in the UK.

The requested candidate must spend the months from March to September. Each summer the island visits over 7,000 tourists, four long-term volunteers and 45 that come to help only for a week. They assist in counting the birds.

"This is responsible position and requires excellent organizational skills combined with great adaptability, you will have to organize your own work program as well as that of the volunteer team," the company said.

Candidates should be in good physical shape and wish to work in a remote place. The incoming employee will have to travel every week to the nearest village to wash his clothes, use a bank, stores, and charge the gas bottle. Therefore he will need a driver's license and a vehicle. The apartment will be provided by the company and will be free of charge.