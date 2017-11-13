Protest Against Sexual Violence in Hollywood
Society | November 13, 2017, Monday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
It was from the film industry in the United States that the topic of sexual assaults in the workplace was brought to mainstream media, reports BNT.
Protesters had posters with inscriptions calling for justice. Among the demonstrators there were people who had suffered sexual abuse while they were children. Most of the protesters were women, but they also received support from many men.
