How Much Will Cost to Celebrate New Year's Evening?

Hoteliers expect more revenue and packet prices are about 11 percent more than last year. The reason for this is an increase in the quality of the product and the higher salaries in the branch, pointed Rumen Draganov from the Institute for Tourism Evaluation and Analysis in front of bTV.





He added that people's attitudes to travel a year ago are the same as this year, and about 480,000 people are expected to travel on holidays, of which 120,000 will go abroad.

"BGN 59 million will be spent on trips abroad and the average price is just under BGN 500 per person.''

More than a month before the holiday, vacancies are almost finished. And while for Christmas holidays you can buy a two-day package for about BGN 300, the conditions for the New Year are different.

Branimir Milanov, from the Bulgarian hotel and restaurant organization, commented that in Sofia the average New Year's reservation is about BGN 100 and the average price for the country is 70-80 leva.