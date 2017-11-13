Protesters Want a Second Lift in Bansko Winter Resort

Protesters Want a Second Lift in Bansko Winter Resort

Protest requesting a second cabin lift in Bansko. Discontent is for years, as the only such cable lift has no capacity to serve tourists in the winter resort. According to the mayor of the town, Georgi Ikonomov, there was no legal obstacle to the construction of the facility. Currently, his team writes a proposal to the Council of Ministers, Nova TV reported.

The municipality hopes the construction of the lift will begin next year. It has been talked about for years. The dispute is between environmentalists and part of the local community.

On the eve of the winter season, however, the mayor of Bansko warns that there will be huge queues in front of the lift.

