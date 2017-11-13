Protesters Want a Second Lift in Bansko Winter Resort
Protest requesting a second cabin lift in Bansko. Discontent is for years, as the only such cable lift has no capacity to serve tourists in the winter resort. According to the mayor of the town, Georgi Ikonomov, there was no legal obstacle to the construction of the facility. Currently, his team writes a proposal to the Council of Ministers, Nova TV reported.
The municipality hopes the construction of the lift will begin next year. It has been talked about for years. The dispute is between environmentalists and part of the local community.
On the eve of the winter season, however, the mayor of Bansko warns that there will be huge queues in front of the lift.
- » Tourism Minister: Bulgaria is Becoming more and more Recognizable with its Quality
- » Honk Kong Remains the Most Popular Tourist Destination for Second Consecutive Year
- » Bulgaria Winter Resorts with Serious Shortage of Personnel
- » Bulgaria will Cooperate with Montenegro on Tourism Development
- » Bulgaria and Macedonia Favors the Development of Joint Tourist Products
- » Temporary Changes in the Timetable of the Trains Between Sofia and Pernik