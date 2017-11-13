North Korean Soldier, Shot and Wounded, 'Defects to South'
A North Korean soldier defected to the South on Monday after being shot and wounded by the North Korean military, the South Korean military said.
The soldier, who defected via the border village of Panmunjom, was being treated in hospital, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
