NIMH: Substantial Clouds Today, Possible Rains in Some Areas
There will be substantial cloudiness today, sometimes scattering and decreasing. Rains are expected in some areas.
In the morning, there will be fog in the Upper Thracian Plain. The wind will be moderate, stronger north of the mountains. In the evening, the wind will weaken, while in Western Bulgaria it will even stop.
The weather will be warm, with maximum temperatures of between 15° and 20°C, higher north of the mountains. In Sofia, the maximum temperature is expected to reach about 17°C, Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.
- » Yellow Code for Strong Wind in Six Areas in Bulgaria
- » Powerful Earthquake in the Region of North Iraq, Casualties and Devastation
- » Earthquake with a Force 4 on the Richter Scale near Svoge, People Felt it in Sofia
- » Radioactive Cloud from Russia is Passing Over Europe
- » Mayor of Sofia: The Capital is Ready for the Winter
- » All Schools in New Delhi are Closed Because of Smog