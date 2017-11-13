NIMH: Substantial Clouds Today, Possible Rains in Some Areas

Bulgaria: NIMH: Substantial Clouds Today, Possible Rains in Some Areas

There will be substantial cloudiness today, sometimes scattering and decreasing. Rains are expected in some areas.

In the morning, there will be fog in the Upper Thracian Plain. The wind will be moderate, stronger north of the mountains. In the evening, the wind will weaken, while in Western Bulgaria it will even stop.

The weather will be warm, with maximum temperatures of between 15° and 20°C, higher north of the mountains. In Sofia, the maximum temperature is expected to reach about 17°C, Boryana Markova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

