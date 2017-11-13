Switzerland and Croatia Qualified for the World Cup in Russia in 2018

The national football teams of Switzerland and Croatia qualified for the finals of the World Cup in Russia next year after defeating the teams of Northern Ireland and Greece respectively in the barrages, reports Sportal. 

In Basel the hosts kept their minimum lead of 1:0 from the first match in Belfast with the rematch finished without goals and the team of Vladimir Petkovic secured a visa for Russia.

The Croatian team will also participate in the World Cup, they also made a draw in their visit to Greece and eliminated their rival with a total score of 4: 1. In this way, two more finalists Europe remain to be unveiled.

Tonight, Sweden is visiting Italy after a 1-0 victory in the first match, and the tomorrow the teams of Ireland and Denmark face a rematch after a draw in Copenhagen.

