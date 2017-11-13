PM of Macedonia Zaev will Give a Lecture in front of Bulgarian Politicians

Bulgaria: PM of Macedonia Zaev will Give a Lecture in front of Bulgarian Politicians

At a Balkan roundtable in Strumica on November 17, Prime Minister of the Republic of Macedonia Zoran Zaev will be a lecturer. This was announced by the organizers of the round table by the Institute of Politics.

In addition to Zaev, Kosta Yanevski, Mayor of Strumica, Monika Panayotova, Deputy Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council 2018 and Ambassador Andrey Lepvtsov, a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macedonia, will take part. During the event, the Policy Institute will present its latest national representative survey "Bulgaria and Macedonia - Tolerance on the Road to Europe".

In front of the students of the Paisii Hilendarski Institute of Politics, Zaev will deliver a lecture titled "Good Local Relations and General Horizons". He will participate in a discussion with the representatives of the biggest political parties in Bulgaria and the guests of the round table.

