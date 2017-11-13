Yellow Code for Strong Wind in Six Areas in Bulgaria

A yellow code for strong winds has been announced on Monday for six areas in the country, reports mediapool.

The warning applies to Vratsa, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Rousse and Kardzhali. In the evening, the wind will weaken, in Western Bulgaria, and it will slow down. It will be warm, with minimum temperatures mostly between 7 and 12 degrees, maximum - between 15 and 20 degrees.

On the Black Sea coast the clouds will be more, but will be almost without precipitation. It will blow a moderate to strong south wind, which will weaken until the evening. The maximum temperatures will be 16-19 degrees, the sea water temperature is 13-14 degrees.