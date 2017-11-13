In the Philippines People Burned a 4-meter Figure of Trump
Hundreds of left-wing activists, farmers and students have clashed with the riot police in the Philippines capital today as they are preparing to burn a figure of US President Donald Trump in the form of a swastika, world agencies said.
The police in Manila used water cannons against demonstrators who crossed Taft Boulevard, about 6 km from the building where the Summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met.
The protesters, about 1,000 people, clashed with the 500 police officers sent to scatter them. They chanted "Prohibition of Trump", "American Outsiders" and "Down the Imperialism of the United States". There were wounded law enforcement officers.
Trump's four-meter-high figure had four hands depicting a swastika, and behind it is the Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. One holds a bag of money, another nuclear warhead, the third pistol, and the fourth shovel.
