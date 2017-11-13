Russia and the UAE are Considering Joint Production of a Passenger Airplane

Russia and United Arab Emirates discuss the possibility of co-production of passenger airplanes, Sergei Chemesov, head of Rosthev Corporation, told reporters at the aviation exhibition in Dubai, sega reports. 

The aircraft would be a modification of the MC-21, and will be designed for 250 passengers.

This type of aircraft is designed by the Yakovlev design bureau, and the ambition of its creators is to compete with the world's most popular mid-range models, Boeing and Airbus.

