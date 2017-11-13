Hidden Camera in the Female Toilet of a High School in Stara Zagora

The police are looking for the owner of a camera that was placed in the women's toilet at Stara Zagora's Stomatological High School, bTV said on Sunday, citing the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The camera is seized and will be subjected to technical expertise. At this stage, it is not known for how much time it has operated in the toilet, and who and why put it.

A signal for the open recording device was submitted by the school head Nikolina Kulicheva, and by the Regional Inspectorate of Education informed the Ministry of Education, the head of the inspector Tatiana Dimitrova told bTV. The hidden camera was found in the late afternoon on Friday by schoolchildren who informed the teachers and their parents told the media.

The camera was not streaming online and the recordings were on a memory card.