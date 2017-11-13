The Mayor of London Called on the British Foreign Minister to Resign

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged Foreign Minister Boris Johnson to resign after a series of gaffes with unintended speeches on sensitive political issues, mediapool reported on Sunday.

Boris Johnson's resignation calls have not started from yesterday. He was accused of undermining the authority of Prime Minister Theresa May by fellow party members, but his diplomatic gaffes are the ones that make him vulnerable on the part of the entire political spectrum. In an interview this morning on BBC's popular political show  "The Show of Andrew Mar", London's Mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Johnson has to leave. The London mayor has called on Boris Johnson to resign after a series of gaffes involving Libyans, Americans, Spaniards, and many more, according to Khan.

This week, the foreign minister was again criticized because, as a result of his inappropriate statement on a British citizen detained in Iran, her sentence could be doubled. It was this case that Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn yesterday called on Theresa May to sack Boris Johnson because he undermines the authority of the state and jeopardizes the lives of British citizens. Boris Johnson is also targeting his own Conservative Party for his far-reaching statements in support of Brexit.

