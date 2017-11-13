Prehistoric Shark was Captured near the Coast of Portugal
Scientists working on a project to minimize unwanted catches found Algarve prehistoric frilled shark still living in the ocean depths, International Business Times reported.
The predator was male, half a meter long, and was captured in August at a depth of 700 meters. The frilled shark has inhabited the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The shark is as fearsome as rare. They are usually called "live fossil". It has lived on our planet for 80 million years, which is why scientists have declared it a living fossil. This shark has more than 300 teeth, the length of their body can reach 2 meters, and their movements resemble those of the snakes. Experts do not know the representatives of this species well, as they are found in great depths in the Atlantic, as well as near the shores of Australia, Japan and New Zealand.
