Mass Grave with 400 Victims of Daesh Found in Iraq
November 13, 2017, Monday
Iraqi security forces have found a mass grave with at least 400 victims of the Islamic State terrorist group in the northern province of Kirkuk.
Iraqi security forces have found a mass grave with at least 400 victims of the Islamic State terrorist group in the northern province of Kirkuk.
As reported by the Jordanian Petra news agency, referring to Kirkuk police lieutenant Jamil Al Jaburi, Iraqi troops have found a mass grave in the former US military base near Kirkuk. According to al-Jaburi, about 400 people executed by Daesh may be buried in the grave, many of them young and old men. It is not known when the bodies have been buried.
