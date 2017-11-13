Bulgaria is Engaged in Permanent Defense Cooperation in the EU

November 13, 2017, Monday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria is Engaged in Permanent Defense Cooperation in the EU

Bulgaria will sign a Notification on the permanent structured cooperation of the European Union (EU) in the field of defense. The official ceremony is in Brussels today and the country will be represented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov, reports sega. 

The EU's External Affairs / Defense Council will also discuss the implementation of the global community security and defense strategy.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will also attend the meeting. EU-NATO cooperation will also be discussed and a meeting of the European Defense Agency's Steering Board will be held on the same day.

Tags: Bulgaria, EU, defence cooperation
