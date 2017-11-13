Powerful Earthquake in the Region of North Iraq, Casualties and Devastation

A powerful earthquake in the region of the Iran-Iraq border in the early hours of Sunday to Monday has claimed the lives of nearly 130 people, thousands are wounded. The epicenter is in Sulaimanian province, in the region of northeastern Iraq to the border with Iran. After the initial quake, seismic services recorded another 12 secondary ones with a magnitude of between 3.6 and 4.7.

According to the US Seismological Service, the first earthquake was magnitude 7.3 and an Iranian intel says 6.5, the BNT reported. The epicenter of the quake was 32 km east of the city of Halabja (about 57,000 people) with a depth of 33.9 km.

Strong quakes of 5.8 and 6.8 at the Richter were also registered in Japan and Costa Rica.