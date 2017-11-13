The Authorities Captured a Group of Migrants at Central Station - Sofia

Crime | November 13, 2017, Monday // 07:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Authorities Captured a Group of Migrants at Central Station - Sofia bnt.bg

30 people tried to board a freight train leaving the station. Among them were 15 women and 9 children, reports BNT. 

Station power has been shut down to prevent the formation of a volt wave and consequently for the safety of the refugees. All of them are taken to the police.

The operation on the capture of migrants caused the delay of dozens of trains. People waited an average of 2 hours. The Bulgarian Railways announced that the electricity has already been restored and the movement of the trains is normalizing.

The MoI briefed the Central Station on the captured refugees. 

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, detained, Central Railway Station, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria