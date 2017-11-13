The Authorities Captured a Group of Migrants at Central Station - Sofia
30 people tried to board a freight train leaving the station. Among them were 15 women and 9 children, reports BNT.
Station power has been shut down to prevent the formation of a volt wave and consequently for the safety of the refugees. All of them are taken to the police.
The operation on the capture of migrants caused the delay of dozens of trains. People waited an average of 2 hours. The Bulgarian Railways announced that the electricity has already been restored and the movement of the trains is normalizing.
The MoI briefed the Central Station on the captured refugees.
