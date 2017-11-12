Thousands Joined a Nationalist Procession in Warsaw
Society | November 12, 2017, Sunday // 11:46| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
60,000 people joined a nationalist procession in Warsaw yesterday - the day Poland marks its independence.
The participants chanted slogans of "God, Honor, State" and "Clean Poland, White Poland". A counter-protest was also organized against the nationalists, but it attracted a modest 2000 participants.
In the main procession, extreme right-wingers, fascists from all over Europe, including the UK and Italy, have joined the march for ethnically pure Poland, free of Jews and Muslims, the BBC reported.
- » The Number of People in Bulgaria Smoking in Bars and Restaurants is Increasing
- » Earthquake with a Force 4 on the Richter Scale near Svoge, People Felt it in Sofia
- » Roman Woman’s Bronze Statuette, 300 More Artifacts Seized from Treasure Hunters Showcased in Exhibition in Bulgaria’s Pazardzhik
- » Roman Coin Hoard Found by Chance under Tree ‘Confirms’ Existence of Roman Town in Bulgaria’s Mezdra
- » Radioactive Cloud from Russia is Passing Over Europe
- » The Center of Stara Zagora was cut off Because of a Broken Gas Pipeline
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)