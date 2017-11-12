Thousands Joined a Nationalist Procession in Warsaw

60,000 people joined a nationalist procession in Warsaw yesterday - the day Poland marks its independence.

The participants chanted slogans of "God, Honor, State" and "Clean Poland, White Poland". A counter-protest was also organized against the nationalists, but it attracted a modest 2000 participants.

In the main procession, extreme right-wingers, fascists from all over Europe, including the UK and Italy, have joined the march for ethnically pure Poland, free of Jews and Muslims, the BBC reported.